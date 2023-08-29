New York Democrats are split on if their party should nominate President Joe Biden as their presidential candidate, the latest Siena Research survey found.

The survey asked New York Democrats, “Do you think the Democratic Party should re-nominate Joe Biden as the party´s candidate for President in 2024, or do you think the party should nominate a different candidate for President in 2024?”

A plurality, 47 percent, of Democrats said they think the party should nominate Biden, compared to 46 percent who believe the Democrat Party should choose another candidate. Another seven percent remain unsure.

Among those who said Democrats should choose a different candidate to nominate for 2024, ten percent said it should be Robert F. Kennedy Jr., followed by eight percent who said Vice President Kamala Harris, seven percent who said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, seven percent who said Sen. Bernie Sanders, five percent who said California Gov. Gavin Newsom, four percent who said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and one percent who said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Another 15 percent said “someone else,” and 43 percent are unsure or have no opinion.

The survey also found 45 percent of respondents across the board expressing the belief that Biden should “face an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives stemming from his involvement in alleged corrupt business dealings by his son, Hunter Biden.” Most independents, 54 percent, agree with that as well.

The full survey was taken August 13-16, among 803 registered New York voters. It has a +/- 4.4 percent margin of error.

RELATED VIDEO — Karine Jean-Pierre Says “Zero Evidence” Joe Biden Discussed or Involved with Hunter’s Businesses:

The White House / YouTube

The survey follows a Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll which found most Democrats, 75 percent, admitting to feeling at least somewhat “concerned” about Biden’s ability to perform his job due to his age. If the 80-year-old were to be reelected in 2024, he would be 86 at the end of his second term.

Just 22 percent of Democrats said they were not concerned about Biden’s age.

RELATED VIDEO — CRASH LANDING! Biden Falls at U.S. Air Force Academy Commencement:

Further, a recent Emerson College survey found Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup by two points. That lead expands to five points when Green Party candidate Cornel West is included.