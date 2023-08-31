Few Voters Support Transgender Medical Procedures for Children

Very few voters believe that children should be allowed to get transgender-related medical procedures, even if the kids have permission from their parents.

A Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll found that 58 percent of respondents are against medical interventions, such as trans-related surgery or puberty blockers for children under the age of 18 years old.

Additionally, the survey found that only 10 percent of respondents said children should have the ability to undergo such inventions if they want to, and another 21 percent said children should only be able to undergo interventions if they are granted parental permission.

The poll, which was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights and surveyed 2,500 registered voters across the United States, also found that 62 percent of men and 54 percent of women are against transgender surgery or puberty blockers for children.

“What’s surprising — for how much you hear about it, how much it is in your face — you look at the public opinion data and there’s definitely not a majority who are in support of this,” Mike Noble, founder and CEO of Noble Predictive Insights, said.

“Six in ten are saying, ‘That’s a non-starter,'” Noble pointed out.

A doctor explains how giving a child puberty blockers will shut down the hypothalamus, which controls emotions, sexuality, and the aesthetic sense. "To shut down that system is to shut down what makes us human."https://t.co/H6rxYNWAEa pic.twitter.com/t33t7w6roG — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 29, 2023

Notably, respondents who supported trans-related surgery or puberty blockers for children were voters who identified themselves as “a strong Democrat.”

Among that voting bloc, 22 percent said children should be allowed to undergo such inventions, with another 40 percent saying children should only be allowed with parental permission.

Meanwhile, just 23 percent of “strong Democrats” were against the interventions, and another 15 percent said they were unsure.

When it came to respondents who had children of their own, 64 percent said minors should not be getting trans-related medical procedures, with 40 percent of them saying children should be allowed, and 25 percent of that group saying a child should be given parental approval in order to do such a thing.

“The people who were the least on board were people who had children under the age 18,” Noble said. “The ones who are the most supportive are the ones who never had children.”

Girl medically transitioned at 17 and now, unsurprisingly, deeply regrets it. She just wants to blend in and feel like the other girls at college, but sadly, because Big Gender preyed upon her, she is unable to. Minors cannot make permanent decisions and no adult should ever put… pic.twitter.com/wfDmKpa6IJ — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) August 30, 2023

The concept of transgenderism has become major issue in society, and has especially plagued America’s youth. Meanwhile, schools have not been helpful in the matter.

As Breitbart News reported, more than 1,000 school districts across the U.S. have policies openly stating that district personnel can or should keep students’ transgender status hidden from their parents.

A recent study also strongly suggests that social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

