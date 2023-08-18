Survey: Teachers at 1,000 Districts Hide Kids’ Sexual Display from Parents

More than 1,000 school districts across the United States have policies openly stating that district personnel can or should keep students’ transgender status hidden from their parents.

This figure includes 18,335 schools and 10,712,558 students, according to the organization Parents Defending Education.

How did we get to a point where in just a few short years more than 1,000 school districts — with nearly 11 million students — think it’s okay to keep secrets about children from their own parents?https://t.co/9a0A0KhvLR pic.twitter.com/uRHl9lWLx7 — Nicki Neily (@nickineily) August 16, 2023

The expansion shows the growing reach of advocates for the transgender ideology. They claim that the government must treat each person’s self-described “gender” as more important than their male or female sex.

As Breitbart News previously reported, a recent study strongly suggests that social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

In 2021, research published by the Trevor Project found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQ youth identify as non-binary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning if they identify as non-binary.

Several Republican states have taken action to prevent children from undergoing transgender-related medical interventions.

Republican lawmakers are also making moves to pass anti-grooming legislation.

In March, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) signed a bill criminalizing drag shows in public or in the view of children. The legislation was submitted by State Rep. Chris Todd (R-Madison County), who called it “a common sense child-safety bill.” As Breitbart News previously reported, the bill classifies “male and female impersonators” as adult cabaret performers.

The Tennessee law restricting drag shows, which was supposed to go into effect on April 1, was temporarily blocked, preventing officials from enforcing the law until late May.

Influential figures have reacted to anti-grooming legislation by having a collective meltdown. Celebrities, television shows, media outlets, and left-wing activists continue to hype transgenderism and guide children to doubt their biological sex; more young people are identifying as non-binary.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.