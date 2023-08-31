Pro-Transgender K-12 Officials Defy Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

Schools that do not adopt Virginia’s new model policies concerning students who claim to be the opposite sex may be sued, state officials say.

Some Virginia school divisions appear to be entering a faceoff with Virginia and parents’ groups over Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) model policies on how to deal with students claiming they are the opposite sex, according to a report by the Virginian-Pilot.

Youngkin’s policies require parents to provide written consent for their child to go by another name at school and be addressed with other pronouns. Under these policies, parents will also have to grant consent for their child to receive counseling services “pertaining to gender,” among other things.

The policies also state that teachers cannot be instructed or encouraged to conceal information about a student from a parent, including information regarding the student’s gender.

Last week, Attorney General Jason Miyares issued an advisory opinion stating that the policies complied with federal and state nondiscrimination laws. It also states that local school divisions must adopt policies that are consistent with the state’s model policies.

This comes after several school divisions are refusing to adopt the state’s policies.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the Virginia Beach School Board voted down a resolution to adopt the new policies.

Recently, Youngkin explained in an interview with Fox News that “parents are in charge of their children’s lives” and that children “do not belong to the state.”

“These school districts will, in fact, comply with the law, because it is the law, and they don’t have a choice,” the governor said.

Watch:

Gov. @GlennYoungkin: “Kids don’t belong to the state. They belong to parents and to families, and they have the ultimate say in decisions that that child is going to make with a parent, not with a bureaucrat.” pic.twitter.com/vWDbg6UmLU — GOP (@GOP) August 21, 2023

