Massachusetts: Migrants Will Not Be Housed at Yarmouth Resort

Migrants will not be housed at the Yarmouth Resort in Massachusetts after locals protested the move, which would have pushed out paying residents.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced that the offices of Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey (D) told local officials in Yarmouth that migrant families will not be housed in the 80-100 rooms at the Yarmouth Resort.

#Update: #Yarmouth Town Administrator Bob Whritenhour says the Healey Administration has put the housing program at Yarmouth Resort on hold. https://t.co/qF4QDPU387 pic.twitter.com/kDaUaFamTY — Tim Dunn (@ConsiderMeDunn) August 30, 2023

The move comes after local residents strongly protested the push to house migrants at the Yarmouth Resort, which typically housed resident workers who paid weekly rent. Prior to the proposal, the Yarmouth Resort reportedly began to dramatically hike rent prices in order to push paying residents out, a claim that the owners denied. After initial outcry, the proposed rent hikes were dropped. Per the Cape Code Times:

The weekly rents at a Route 28 condo-motel where workers live may not be going up after all. One of the owners of Yarmouth Resort has denied hiking weekly rates from $300 to $700, as of the end of July, and said notes to tenants announcing the increase were not approved. “There was a communication gap. Somebody without final approval sent it out,” co-owner Ashok Patel said on Monday by phone.

“The protesters, mostly local residents, tell me they’re ‘horrified’ the state and hotel owners are forcing American citizens out of housing for illegal immigrants,” former news anchor Tim Dunn wrote on Twitter.

“With the protest growing, a local police officer has been staged near the scene to ensure peace and public safety. No signs at all so far of any disapproval of the protest, and mainly just honking horns passing by showing support for the demonstrators,” he added.

A protest is starting to form outside #Yarmouth Resort in response to the hotel pricing out rent-paying tenants for illegal immigrants to be housed thru @MassGovernor’s office. While theres a handful right now, organizers tell me a lot more people are expected throughout the day. https://t.co/jk02VY93qh pic.twitter.com/QQo4ll1Q3y — Tim Dunn (@ConsiderMeDunn) August 27, 2023

The migrant crisis in the state of Massachusetts has reached emergency levels, with non-profit organizations being stretched thin.

“Right now, the non-profits that are in Massachusetts are stretched and so thin they cannot provide any more staff,” Democrat state Sen. Jamie Eldridge told CBS News.

Gov. Maura Healey even activated the National Guard to support the crisis.

“We’re grateful to the brave men and women of the National Guard for stepping up to help us ensure that every family in emergency shelter has their needs met,” Healey wrote.

