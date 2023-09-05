Exclusive—‘Breaking Biden’: Breitbart Editor-in-Chief, GAI Fellow Alex Marlow to Release Bombshell Investigative Book Exposing ‘Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine’ Behind Joe Biden

A forthcoming book by Breitbart News Network Editor-in-Chief and New York Times bestselling author Alex Marlow reveals new, breathtaking details about Biden family corruption.

Marlow also reveals the hidden agendas and dirty deals cut by Joe Biden’s allies, including billionaire financiers and administration officials. Threshold Editions (other authors on the imprint include Mark Levin, Tucker Carlson, and Sean Hannity among many others) announced that the Andrew Breitbart protégé and veteran journalist would release his second book, Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration on October 3.

Threshold Editions is an imprint of publisher Simon & Schuster specializing in conservative non-fiction.

“Even people who think they know everything there is to know about the Bidens are going to be blown away by this book,” a source familiar with the material told Breitbart News. “The details unearthed are astonishing: from schemes to extract cash from government-connected entities all over the world, to devastating policy failures, to repeatedly putting family finances above the American citizens Joe Biden supposedly serves, it’s all right there,” the source said. “The establishment media and Big Tech are desperate to keep these facts hidden through the 2024 election.”

“For well over a year, I have been immersed in what may be the deepest research project ever conducted on Joe Biden, his family, and those who have aided and abetted his rise to power,” Marlow told Breitbart News. “I have gone to painstaking efforts to keep this material under wraps until this point. In virtually every area of Joe Biden’s life, I found more corruption, deception, and personal enrichment than I had anticipated. I had been following the Bidens for fifteen years before I took on this investigation, and I was consistently stunned throughout the process.”

For Breaking Biden, Marlow has joined up with Peter Schweizer’s legendary investigative research outfit, the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), as a fellow. Schweizer praised Marlow as “one of the few journalists who does the deep research to break real news.”

“He reports fearlessly, wherever the facts may lead, holding the most powerful people in the world to account,” Schweizer continued. “Breaking Biden is essential reading if you want to know the hard truths about this presidency and the American power structure itself,” said the #1 bestselling author of Red-Handed, Profiles in Corruption, and Clinton Cash.

“Thanks to the success of Breaking the News – as well as my partnership with Peter Schweizer and GAI – I was able to recruit some of the best researchers imaginable. They dazzled me with what they uncovered,” Marlow said. “The amount of material we have could have filled volumes.”

“From his family’s corruption, to his political record, to his lifetime of lies, Breaking Biden is the definitive and truthful look at the sum total of Joe Biden,” according the source who spoke to Breitbart News about Breaking Biden on background. “There is nothing like this book, period.”

In comments to Breitbart News, Marlow stressed his adherence to journalistic rigor, citing the book’s whopping 1,600 endnotes. “The facts in Breaking Biden are unassailable, which is why the establishment is going to try to cover them up,” he said.

“I know it might sound like a cliché, but this is truly the book the Biden family does not want you to read. I am 100 percent certain that if every American reads this book, Joe Biden’s career will be over, as well as many others in his direct orbit,” Marlow said.

“I give Simon & Schuster immense credit for publishing it,” he added.

“This is the takedown of Biden we have been waiting for,” the source told Breitbart News.

Marlow has been editor-in-chief of Breitbart News since 2013, when he was only 27 years old. He has been called “perhaps the most significant media figure in America.” His first book, Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, made all major national bestseller lists.

Breaking Biden is available for pre-order now. It will also be available on eReader and audiobook, which was read by the author.