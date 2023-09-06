Wealth Transfer: New Yorkers Paying Millions to NGOs Aiding Illegal Aliens

New York City taxpayers, some of the most tax-burdened in the nation, are seeing a massive transfer of wealth as they foot the bill for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to help carry out Mayor Eric Adams’ migrant hotels scheme.

Since the spring of last year, more than 100,000 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in the sanctuary city of New York City. Less than 15 percent were sent on buses by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the majority remain living in the city’s network of shelters, which now includes luxury hotels.

Adams’ migrant hotels scheme comes with an enormous bill to New Yorkers.

According to figures obtained by the New York Post, just two NGOs — Volunteers of America and Lutheran Social Services — have secured more than $35 million in taxpayer money to provide services to border crossers and illegal aliens living at the Paul Hotel in Midtown Manhattan as well as the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Long Island City, Queens.

The cost represents a small fraction of the $12 billion wealth transfer from New Yorkers to border crossers and illegal aliens, as well as NGOs and the city’s powerful hotel industry.

As Breitbart News reported months ago, New York City’s hotel industry is profiting millions, potentially billions, from Adams’ migrant hotels scheme after being hit hard by economic lockdowns spurred by the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, records showed that New Yorkers were being charged daily hotel rates that were well above the market rate. The Holiday Inn in Manhattan’s Financial District, for example, had been raking in $190 a night per room given to newly arrived migrants — a 73 percent increase in its rate — as of a few months prior.

The hotel is expected to rake in $10.5 million under its contract with the city. The Row Hotel in Times Square, housing hundreds of migrants, is expected to take in close to $100 million from taxpayers via its city contract.

