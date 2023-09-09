“We know who the president is going to be” in January 2025 if there are “fair and free elections,” Dr. Sebastian Gorka said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Gorka, a former White House official and host of the America First with Sebastian Gorka podcast, spoke about the state of the presidential race and the trends that are continuing as former President Donald Trump is dominating in the polls and racking up endorsements. On Friday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem formally offered her endorsement of the former president.

“Yeah, it’s stunning,” Gorka said, pointing to recent polling showing Trump with massive double-digit advantages over his competitors, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and the rest of the field.

“We’ve seen between 40 to 60 percent of an advantage in front of the Florida governor, in front of Nikki Haley, for a man who has been attacked relentlessly for seven years, a man who now faces more than 91 charges, four sets of indictments, an individual who they have to stop with the legal process, with a politicized judiciary, DOJ and FBI. Why?” Gorka asked.

“Because it’s really starting to look like a cakewalk. I mean, look at even the polls, you know, just between Donald Trump, the president, the incumbent, you know, senile old man in the White House. When you are beating the incumbent– the incumbent always has an edge. We know this in politics. The incumbent is always very difficult to unseat. When you’re already beating him 13 months out, you know, it’s plain, unless you’re one of these RINO Never Trumpers, unless you’re a loser like Mike Pence, unless you’re a person who’s driven by hatred and bile like Chris Christie. Unless you’re one of those people, you know who it’s going to be,” Gorka said, making it clear that a victory for Trump is contingent on free and fair elections.

LISTEN:

“We’ve got to have fair elections. We’ve got to have legal ballots voted, not what happened in 2020. So yeah, we know who the nominee is going to be. We know who the president is going to be in 2025 on January 20 if we have fair and free elections,” he added, noting that his wife has been working for the GOP knocking on doors, using that as an example to Republicans that it is “up to us” to stop the left.

“We know the left is organized. We know whether it’s Arabella Associates, whether it’s half a billion dollars dropped by Mark Zuckerberg, or we know whether it’s George Soros. … We need to be as organized as the left, so your question is — all of your incredible listeners, it’s not enough to just listen to a radio show. What are you doing to make 2024 happen?” he asked, emphasizing that the “GOP is us.”

“If you think you’re gonna get Donald Trump back by just writing a check or depositing some money, you know, donating on your credit card and then going to the polls for a couple of hours, think again. It is up to us. So don’t take anything for granted. And make sure that we mobilize everybody we know. Even the people who may be a surprise to us,” he continued, noting that the figures for Democrats and independents are also shocking, as many of them do not want to see Biden reelected.

“Let’s reach out to these people,” he continued. “Let’s reach out to the other side. You know, that neighbor, that relative, that friend of yours who has had enough with the inflation, the price of gas, the price of diesel? Let’s engage them because really, you know what? It’s up to us to get President Trump back into the White House.”

