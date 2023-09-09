Tunnel to Towers Foundation CEO Frank Siller joined host Matthew Boyle on Breitbart News Saturday to tell the stories of his brother and other heroic first responders who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack.

Siller told Boyle the heroic story of his youngest brother, a New York City firefighter who lost his life on September 11, 2001.

LISTEN:

“The first mission of Tunnel to Towers Foundation is to make sure we never forget. And how we do that is to make sure we commemorate the anniversary of 9/11. We should remember how they died for us. Not just my brother, a New York City firefighter. What he did on 9/11, he ran from the Brooklyn battery tunnel, which is nearly two miles long. It was closed for security reasons. And he ran through it with 60 pounds of fire gear on his back, up West Street into the South Tower up those stairs. And while saving other lives, he gave up his own and left behind a wife and five beautiful children. He was youngest of seven kids, he was the youngest brother, and was tremendous loss. And we started, you know, the foundation in his memory and his honor. And I can’t believe it’s 22 years ago, and I miss him like it was yesterday,” Siller told Boyle.

Siller also highlighted stories of other first responders who lost their lives on that day.

Siller discussed one New York firefighter who “was seen dragging somebody away from from the towers.”

“The family thought he was okay. But no, he kept on doing it. He went back and he gave his life,” Siller said.

“The man in the red bandana, Welles Crowther. This kid went to work. He brought a bandana with him every day, just in case there was a call to action. He trained in EMS. He was not a New York City firefighter. He was a volunteer. He just was ready for a day when he was going to get called upon. He put his bandana on that day and was going up and down those stairs, getting people out. So many people told his story. His parents didn’t know what happened to him that day. They heard people talk about there was some kid in there, young man that saved me. He wore a red bandana. Welles Crowther, unbelievable story,” Siller said.

“Gene Raggio, Port Authority cop, pulled his wife and said ,\\‘I’m okay honey, I’m okay. I’m outside.’ He was known as the mayor of the Twin Towers because he knew everything about it, but he had to go back in because he had to help people. And he left behind a wife and a daughter who’s a daughter who’s just about ready to get to get married,” Siller said. “These are the stories that have to be told of heroism of not just firefighters, not just police officers, not just port authority cops, not EMS, but everyday people that did courageous things and acts of heroism that day. And it was as sad as was that day. It was a beautiful day in that so many people was so selfless, and made the ultimate sacrifice for other people. That has to be remembered.”

Siller then talked about how his Tunnels to Towers Foundation is helping the families of the first responders impacted by the terrorist attack.

“This September 11, Monday, were giving away 22 mortgage-free homes to first responders who have died in line of duty that leave young families behind. this year alone we’ll give away over 200 of those homes,” Siller announced.

Siller also announced his foundation pledged to “eradicate homelessness amongst our veterans.”

“These veterans went to war for us. They risked their life for us. They saw their buddies get killed or maimed. And they came back to America. And they weren’t able to assimilate back into society for whatever reason. All dealing with PTSD, we know that. We want them to get them off the streets into what we call a comfort home,” Siller said. “They’re 500 square foot homes that we’re building, we’re also buying hotels all across America and refurbishing them into apartments for these great … to put them in a veteran village, not a homeless center, not a shelter. Never put them into shelter. We’ve wanted some dignity back in our lives.”

“We want to make sure they get all the comprehensive services they’re going to need to get back into society,” Siller added. “That is our promise and we did 2,500. Put 2,500 homeless vets in housing this year and getting them all the work and all the help that they need to get back into society. We’re very proud of that.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.