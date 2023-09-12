Exclusive — Whip Tom Emmer on Biden Impeachment Inquiry: ‘Not Even President Biden Is Above the Law’

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Tuesday he backs Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) impeachment inquiry, saying “not even President Biden is above the law.”

“The American people gave our House Republican majority a mandate to provide transparency and accountability, and that’s exactly what we’ve done over the last eight months,” Emmer said in a written statement. “Chairman Comer has proved the Biden family engaged in a disturbing pattern of corruption that included selling government access to foreign adversaries like China. I fully support Speaker McCarthy’s commitment to follow the facts wherever they lead and ensure no one, not even President Biden, is above the law.”

Emmer’s statement follows after McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden for “abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption.” The speaker said House Republicans have uncovered “serious and credible allegations” against Biden.

“Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption,” McCarthy explained. “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption. They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.” “President Biden Did Lie”: McCarthy Announces Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden Speaker Kevin McCarthy / Facebook “That’s why today, I am directing our house committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden,” he continued. “This logical next step will give our committees the full power to gather all the facts and answers for the American public. It’s exactly what we want to know: the answers.” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY), and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) will lead the inquiry.

Emmer told Breitbart News in January that he would consider impeachments of Biden, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and other officials if the House investigations found evidence of “impeachable malfeasance.”

“The best disinfectant for corruption is sunlight, transparency, and there has been none, and there’s a lot of corruption in this administration, and outside of it by the way, relating to it,” Emmer said.

He also argued that there had been a “double standard” for accountability between Biden and former President Donald Trump over “breaches of public trust, and maybe more.”

