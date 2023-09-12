Homeless Encampment Destroys Beloved Austin Park

A homeless encampment discovered in the West Bouldin Creek Greenbelt in Austin, Texas, has angered residents by destroying parts of the park.

Video went viral on Monday from Austin activist Jamie Hammonds which showed the encampment covered in garbage “as far as the eye can see.” Empty liquor bottles, needles, and discarded clothes were among the litter.

Authorities transported 72 homeless people as well as their pets to the Southbridge shelter as part of the city’s Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) Initiative.

“It’s just been destroyed. It’s going to be interesting to see if the city can actually clean this,” Hammonds said in the video.

Speaking with Fox News, Hammonds said, “You can smell the encampment even before you enter the greenbelt.”

“If you look in the Austin guidebooks, they talk about [West Bouldin Creek]. It’s one of their pride and joys, so to speak. And this place is never going to be the same,” he asserted. “They may be able to get the trash out of there, but there’s going to be glass and batteries and junk, and it’s going to be there forever.”

The city of Austin said it will be clearing homeless encampments that pose “the highest public health and safety risks.”

Fire under control. Crews mopping up multiple spot fires from flying embers. Fire appears to have originated in a camp site. @Austin_Police and TXDOT HERO onscene assisting with traffic control. pic.twitter.com/azVopuTy7y — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) September 7, 2023

Greg Smith, an Austin resident, said the city’s homeless crisis will take time to combat.

“I think my neighbors are concerned about the quality of life for themselves and for those experiencing homelessness, and they just want positive action moving forward,” Smith told Fox News. “And they also know that it’s … not a one-month solution. It may not even be a one-year solution. It might be a three- or four- or five-year solution. And this is why I’m hopeful.”

“I believe that Austin residents, and in particular Bouldin Creek residents, will do whatever they can … to do whatever they can to help those folks who are experiencing homelessness and get their green space back,” he added.

