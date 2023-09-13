Convicted murderer and illegal alien Danelo Cavalcante was captured Wednesday and is now being held in custody, police have confirmed.

State police made the announcement on social media as the search for the fugitive entered its 14th day. Cavalcante’s condition wasn’t released.

A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 13, 2023

AP reports Cavalcante had been eluding hundreds of searchers for two weeks by hiding out in wooded areas, breaking into suburban homes for food, fleeing under gunfire with a rifle pilfered from a garage, stealing a vehicle and changing his appearance.

The search forced schools to close right at the start of the academic year, led to warnings for homeowners to lock their doors, and blocked roads over the busy Labor Day weekend.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County jail in southeastern Pennsylvania on Aug. 31 by crab-walking up between two walls that were topped with razor wire, then jumping from the roof and dashing away.

Less than three weeks before escaping from the prison, Cavalcante was convicted of murdering 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in front of her seven-year-old daughter and her three-year-old son in April 2021. He received a sentence of life without parole.

The illegal alien is thought to have crossed the United States-Mexico border sometime after allegedly murdering a man in Brazil in 2017 and after Brazilian law enforcement issued a warrant for his arrest in June 2018.

The prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante escaped was fired. The escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.

The Associated Press contributed to this report