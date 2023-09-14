Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday wondered how long it will be until President Biden’s “corrupt” Department of Justice (DOJ) drops another indictment on his father in order to change the narrative following Hunter Biden’s indictment.

Special Counsel David Weiss indicted Biden’s son Hunter Thursday over the possession of a gun purchased in 2018. There are three criminal charges, as Breitbart News detailed:

Hunter Biden was charged with one count of false statement in the purchase of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance, and one count of false statement related to information required to be kept by a federal firearms licensed dealer.

“Now that Hunter Biden has been indicted how many mins till Biden’s corrupt DOJ drops another Trump indictment to change the narrative?” Donald Trump Jr. asked following the news of Hunter Biden’s indictment.

“It’s nice to see something happen, though this is likely the excuse DOJ will use to pretend they’re fair when they give him slap on the wrist!” he exclaimed.

Former President Donald Trump has now been indicted four times, with the latest resulting in a now famous mugshot of the former president in Fulton County, Georgia. Many Biden critics across the board have pointed to the all-too-convenient timings of Trump’s indictments, but despite the swamp’s greatest efforts, Trump’s support only increases in the polls.

Other conservatives have noted that the indictment on Hunter Biden is better than the previous sweetheart deal, but they still contend it is simply not good enough, given the evidence of family corruption.

“But what about Hunter’s unregistered foreign lobbying? What about the money laundering, with Hunter passing on half of his massive oligarch payoffs directly to his dad? What about his human trafficking of prostitutes across state lines?” Charlie Kirk asked.

Monica Crowley surmised that this indictment is nothing more than a “sideshow” so “they can argue there is an equal application of the law while protecting his father.”

“The bribery, foreign influence-peddling, selling-out-America corruption is the main event,” she added.

🚨 BREAKING: Hunter Biden indicted on Federal Gun Charges This is so they can argue there is an equal application of the law while protecting his father. It's a sideshow. The bribery, foreign influence-peddling, selling-out-America corruption is the main event. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) September 14, 2023

“Today’s charges against Hunter Biden are a very small start, but unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the fraud schemes and influence peddling, it will be clear President Biden’s DOJ is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy,” Rep. James Comer (R- KY), chair of the House Oversight Committee, added.

