Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) said during a conference call on Thursday that President Joe Biden’s actions warrant an impeachment.

“Pres. Biden has committed the sort of acts that warrant an impeachment inquiry,” Cornyn said during a conference call, according to his office.

He added, “Speaker McCarthy, I think, is doing the right thing.”

“I hope they do their homework and do their due diligence, and they prepare the case and follow the facts wherever they may lead,” the Texas senator said.

Cornyn’s comments on Thursday mark a pivot from earlier remarks, in which he seemed to believe that an impeachment inquiry would distract from other Republican issues.

“It really comes to how do you prioritize your time? I don’t know of anybody who believes [Senate Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer will take it up and actually have a trial and convict a sitting president,” Cornyn said, according to a report released on Tuesday.

WATCH: “President Biden Did Lie” — McCarthy Announces Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden

Speaker Kevin McCarthy / Facebook

He also argued then that House Republicans could investigate the Biden family without formally launching the inquiry.

“Since they got the majority, they got the chairmen of the various committees, they could do all of that now without going to a formal inquiry. Members of the House don’t really care what I think. All I can tell you, it’s unlikely to be successful in the Senate,” he explained.

“Rather than doing something they know is unlikely to end the way they would like, maybe they want to emphasize other things,” he said.

Other Senate Republicans expressed skepticism about the case made by Republicans against Biden.

When asked if there was enough evidence to impeach Biden, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) said, “I do not.”