Hunter Biden hosted a breakfast meeting between his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, his then-business partner Devon Archer, a prospective international business client — in the vice president’s mansion in Washington, D.C., in 2015, according to a report.

Just the News reported Thursday the prospective business client was international banker Marc Holtzman, who Hunter Biden and Devon Archer were courting for business in Kazakhstan. Holtzman in turn was advocating for former Kazakh Prime Minister Karim Massimov — who is currently imprisoned for treason — to become the next United Nations Secretary General, according to the report.

The meeting was recently disclosed by Archer in congressional testimony, the report said.

Archer’s testimony contradicts President Joe Biden, who has repeatedly denied ever speaking to his son about his business dealings.

Although it is not the first time the then-vice president had met with his son and his son’s business partners, this meeting occurred in the then-vice president’s mansion at the Naval Observatory, and could be of interest to House investigators as they begin their impeachment inquiry that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced on Tuesday.

The meeting was reportedly not registered in official entry logs released by the Obama administration.

According to a transcript of Archer’s testimony, Hunter Biden and Archer had hoped that Holtzman, who was then the top official at Kazakhstan’s largest bank, could help deliver an energy deal for their Burisma client in Ukraine with Kazakhstan, which he and Hunter Biden called the “Burisma Eurasia” deal.

“Joe Biden was in a position to influence both,” Just the News reported.

Archer told congressional investigators that he, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and Holtzman were all present at the meeting, and that it was a “U.N.-related conversation.”

“It was about who was going to be the next U.N. Secretary-General … Marc Holtzman was lobbying for Karim Massimov. But it was, obviously, that didn’t happen,” Archer said.

As Just the News reported, emails on Hunter Biden’s laptop detailed some of the dealings between Holtzman, Massimov, and other figures in Kazakhstan and Ukraine, including an effort to get someone in “Joe Biden’s orbit’ to sign a letter congratulating Holtzman.

The Naval Observatory meeting, which allegedly took place in an intimate and private setting, could contradict past claims that the president had just engaged in “small talk” with his son’s business partners.

