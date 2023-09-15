Border Crisis: Video Shows Baby Clothes, Opened Condom Packs on Southern Border

Video obtained by Breitbart News of John Rourke’s “Great American Cleanup” on the southern border shows some of the trash left behind by migrants, including baby clothes and opened condom packs.

This year’s cleanup took place in Brownsville, Texas, and Breitbart News obtained footage from the cleanup, which showcases some of the disturbing findings as Americans clean up trash in the border town.

“Children’s clothing little babies, this is a onesie. … These poor freaking children,” Rourke, owner of Blue Line Moving, said before finding an open condom wrapper next to the children’s clothes.

“An open condom wrapper with children’s clothes there,” he said, finding a newborn diaper as well.

“Guys. What the f*ck is a condom wrapper and little children’s clothes doing next to each other? Like how does that even — how do those two things come together? Unfortunately, I think that I have the answer to that question,” Rourke said, adding that it makes him sick to his stomach.

“This shit has got to end at this border. We cannot have this. Look at this. An open condom wrapper and little children’s onesie,” he said, emphasizing that there are a lot of “sick, sick people coming into this country.”

“Sure, there are people that are here to work hard and do the right thing, but unfortunately, there’s a lot of people, a lot of people, they’re doing this disgusting shit. Ok, it has to end,” Rourke said.

“See all these people across? All these people?” he asked, referencing the migrant encampment across the river.

“These are not our friends. These people do not have the best interests of the United States in their hearts,” he said, adding that the migrants were deliberately throwing their trash into the water telling them to clean it up.

“Coming to a neighborhood near you,” he said, “Makes me sick.”

According to Rourke, he and his team picked up 10.6 tons of trash, or 21,240 lbs.

