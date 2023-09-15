Report: Third Republican Debate to Be Held in Miami

The third Republican primary debate is slated to take place in Miami, Florida, in November, according to reports.

NBC News and Salem Media are discussing the possibility of hosting the third GOP debate in Miami, but CNN noted that NBC News declined to comment on the matter.

If true, it would still keep in line with Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s promise that every GOP debate would have a “conservative partner,” as Salem Media Group describes itself as “America’s leading radio broadcaster, Internet content provider, and magazine and book publisher targeting audiences interested in Christian and family-themed content and conservative values.”

“You’re gonna have a conservative element of every single debate,” McDaniel said months ago. “But the reality is, you know, there’s not enough conservative networks. We can’t do all the debates on Fox.”

“So that’s an issue we’re going to be facing and dealing with as we go forward, but there will be a conservative partner with every single debate,” she added.

At this point, the RNC has yet to release specific criteria for the third GOP debate.

This debate would come more than a month after the second Republican primary debate, set to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation & Institute in Simi Valley, California, on September 27.

The two-hour event is slated to begin at 9:00 p.m. It will have higher thresholds for candidates to meet to qualify, including 50,000 donors — up from 40,000 — and higher polling requirements.

Reuters noted that “North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson – will likely fail to make the cut due to a lack of donors and poor polling,” listing the other six candidates who participated in the first debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott — as likely participants.

Former President Donald Trump is not expected to participate in any of the debates, most recently telling Megyn Kelly, “I don’t see it.”

RELATED — Byron Donalds: Trump Won the Debate in Absentia; “It’s a One-Person Race”

It remains unclear if Trump is planning on providing counter-programming as he did the first time with his interview with Tucker Carlson, but President Joe Biden is rumored to deliver a speech the day following the second Republican debate on what has been described as “ongoing threats to democracy.” If it is true, the speech would occur more than one year after Biden’s “Dark Brandon” speech, in which he urged the country to “stop” MAGA Republicans.