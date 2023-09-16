WATCH: Hunter Biden Schmoozes with Joe Biden, Potential Clients: ‘Have a Card?’

A “circumstantial but devastating” video from 2015 in South Carolina reemerged Friday that shows Hunter Biden schmoozing with Joe Biden and potential clients.

The video, which recently aired recently on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports, shows Hunter Biden standing to the side while then-Sen. Joe Biden greeted and spoke with attendees at an event where the senator spoke.

Hunter Biden steps into the conversation to greet the couple he apparently spoke with about a business opportunity with his lobbying firm, the video shows:

Watch Joe Biden discussing “the weather.”



Resurfaced clip from 2005 shows Joe and Hunter Biden discussing business IN FRONT OF THE CAMERA. pic.twitter.com/Ah8dpmB8Vm — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) September 15, 2023

“Maybe we can work something out,” Joe Biden said to the couple with a smile.

“Yeah, that is what we will do,” the woman in the video replied.

The man standing next to the woman said, “Hunter was just me about his law firm in Washington, his law firm…”

“Yeah,” Joe Biden said.

Looking at Hunter Biden, the man asked if he had a business card. “Do you have a [business] card by any chance?” the man asked.

“I don’t, but I’ll give you my…” Hunter Biden replied before being cut off.

“Well let me give you mine,” the man said.

“Yeah, then I’ll give you my [inaudible]… I gave ’em all away,” Hunter Biden said, turning to his father.

The woman chimed in and changed the subject: “Well, that was a wonderful speech.”

While the woman engaged with Joe Biden, the man and Hunter Biden stepped off to the side to have a separate conversation.

Newsmax’s Greg Kelly said the incident is an example of how Joe and Hunter Biden, who held and still holds a law license, worked social events for the purpose of private business

“You see it right there. That’s how it worked,” Kelly explained. “Circumstantial but devastating.”

The House Oversight Committee mocked the video as an example of Joe Biden discussing “the weather,” a phrase Democrats used to defend Joe Biden against allegations of wrongdoing.

In 2005, Hunter Biden was the foundering partner of a lobbying firm Oldaker, Biden & Belair. The firm’s total income during that year was nearly $700,000, according to OpenSecrets. In the next two years, its revenue doubled. The firm boasted an impressive list of clients: AT&T Inc, Equifax Inc, Achaogen, and Cooney & Conway.

After Joe Biden became vice president, Hunter Biden left the firm and opened new ventures, such as the infamous Rosemont Seneca Partners, an entity associated with Devon Archer, Eric Schwerin, CCP-liked entities, and Che Feng, who Hunter Biden identified as the “Super Chairman.” Hunter Biden also launched a joint venture, BHR Partners, and became a board member of Burisma Holdings for $83,000 a month.

“Obviously, the brand of Biden, you know, adds a lot of power when your dad’s vice president,” Archer told Tucker Carlson. “It’s an abuse of soft power.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.