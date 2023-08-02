Devon Archer to Tucker Carlson: Biden Brand Is ‘Abuse of Soft Power’

The Biden brand is an “abuse of soft power,” Devon Archer told Tucker Carlson during an interview released Wednesday on Twitter.

Archer was Hunter Biden’s best friend in business. Together they sat on Burisma Holding’s board and co-founded BHR Partners, a Chinese state-backed investment fund.

“Obviously, the brand of Biden, you know, adds a lot of power when your dad’s vice president,” Archer told Carlson.

Archer told House investigators on Monday that Hunter Biden included then-Vice President Joe Biden on speakerphone more than 20 times with business associates to sell “the brand.” One of those called included a dinner in China with Jonathan Li of BHR Partners.

“I don’t know if it was an orchestrated call-in or not,” Archer said. “It certainly was powerful, though, because if you’re sitting with a foreign businessperson and you hear the vice president’s voice, that’s prize enough. I mean, that’s pretty impactful stuff for anyone.”

Archer described a business situation in which Joe Biden called Hunter Biden, who flipped the call on speakerphone.

“Sometimes it was the call was coming in, and the speaker would go on. So it was [sic] it’s just the president,” Archer said.

“The power to have that access in that conversation — and it’s not in a scheduled conference call — and that’s a part of your family. That’s like the pinnacle of power in D.C.,” Archer added.

Archer also told Carlson that Hunter Biden specialized in reducing regulatory exposure for Burisma. “So really, the business of Washington is selling access,” Tucker stated.

“Understanding a regulatory environment means selling access,” Archer replied.

“He [Hunter Biden] knew a lot of people. But obviously, there were some familial, you know,” Archer added. “And obviously, I know you’re pointing to the father being the key relationship.”

“It’s an abuse of soft power,” Archer said.

