Poll: 50% of Independent Voters Support Impeaching Joe Biden

Fifty percent of independent voters believe House Republicans should impeach President Joe Biden, a YouGov/CBS News poll recently found.

Although House Republicans launched an impeachment inquiry just last week into the president, 50 percent of independent voters already believe House Republicans should move beyond the impeachment inquiry to impeach the president.

The other 50 percent of independent voters remain unconvinced that Republicans should impeach Joe Biden.

Eighty-one percent of Republicans support an impeachment, with 19 percent opposition. Among Democrats, 12 percent support impeachment. Eighty-eight percent do not.

Overall, 47 percent of Americans support impeachment. Fifty-three percent oppose impeachment.

The poll sampled 4,002 adults between September 12-15, 2023, with a ± 2.1 percent margin of error.

Previous polling by Reuters showed a plurality, 41 percent, support an impeachment inquiry, while 35 percent oppose it. Twenty-four percent are unsure.

The polling numbers come as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) opened the inquiry based on four pieces of evidence:

House investigators found that Joe Biden lied about his involvement in the family business. Bank records show many payments were directed to Biden family members through shell companies. An FBI informant file alleges Joe Biden was bribed by a Ukrainian energy executive. Joe Biden “o ffered special treatment” to Hunter Biden amid his Justice Department’s tax probe into his son.

“Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption,” McCarthy said Tuesday. “These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction, and corruption. They warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives.”

WACTH — “President Biden Did Lie”: McCarthy Announces Impeachment Inquiry into Joe Biden

Speaker Kevin McCarthy / Facebook

The impeachment inquiry could lead to a full House vote on articles of impeachment. If approved by at least 218 votes in the House, the body would convey the articles to the Senate, where the higher chamber would be forced to hear the evidence during a trial.

Democrats claim Republicans have no evidence against Joe Biden. As Breitbart News reported, the White House, Democrats, and their allied media outlets repeatedly pushed outright disinformation by claiming there is “no evidence” and “no direct evidence” to support an inquiry into Joe Biden. They have also used the phrase “without evidence” to describe Republicans’ allegations that caused the launch of the inquiry.

RELATED — Adam Schiff: Biden Inquiry Is “an Evidence-Free Impeachment Proceeding”

“That talking point didn’t come from the campaign. It came from the taxpayer-paid White House counsel directly to media outlets,” McCarthy told Breitbart News on Saturday. “So think of the fear they have, whether they’re going to be allowed to go before government or others when you have the White House counsel threatening them to say investigate Republicans, there’s nothing here.”