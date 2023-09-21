GOP Governors Demand Biden Disclose Where DHS Is Resettling Illegal Aliens

Republican governors are calling on President Joe Biden to “provide honest, accurate, detailed information” on where his administration is resettling tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens released into the United States every month.

In a letter to Biden, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R), along with 24 other Republican governors, is urging Biden to divulge the locations of the millions of illegal aliens that have entered American communities since he took office in early 2021.

“Since you have taken office, there have been over 5.8 million illegal crossings at the southern border. In addition, your Customs and Border Protection agency estimates 1.6 million crossers have evaded apprehension,” the governors write:

Even illegal crossings at the northern border have increased exponentially under your administration, in some areas by nearly 850%. In the past two years, 244 people on the terrorist watchlist were stopped trying to cross the southern border — an all-time record. Absent transparency from your administration, though, we cannot know how many terrorists have evaded capture and are now freely moving about the country. Your administration admitted under oath to Congress that cartels prioritize the southern border as a major corridor and exploit it daily for human and narcotics trafficking. Our country cannot tolerate 100,000 deaths every year from a fentanyl crisis fueled by cartels pouring the fatal drug into our communities, nor can it tolerate the horrors of human trafficking and the lifelong scars it leaves on victims. [Emphasis added] Though we remain committed to addressing these issues, States cannot afford to respond to a challenge of such magnitude while the federal government continues to turn a blind eye. Analysts estimate the annual net cost of illegal immigration for the United States at the federal, state, and local levels is at least $150.7 billion. States are forced to provide financial, educational, and medical support to migrants entering our country illegally– support that is skyrocketing in cost due to record inflation and the unprecedented influx of migrants into our states. The financial impact on the states is staggering, and it is our hardworking citizens who shoulder that burden. [Emphasis added]

In particular, the governors want to know all information related to illegal aliens arriving at the border, where they are relocated in the U.S. interior, how exactly the federal government is processing their asylum claims, and whether they are being successfully deported if their asylum claims are found to be invalid.

“Without such information, we cannot fulfill our fundamental duties to protect our citizens while providing our communities with appropriate services,” they write.

The other signatories of the letter are:

Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Ron DeSantis (FL), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Eric Holcomb (IN), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Mike Parson (MO), Governor Jim Pillen (NE), Governor Doug Burgum (ND), Governor Chris Sununu (NH), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Henry McMaster (SC), Governor Kristi Noem (SD), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), Governor Jim Justice (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).

Most recently, DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari revealed that the Biden administration is losing track of nearly 2-in-10 border crossers and illegal aliens once they are released into the U.S. interior.

By continuously releasing border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities, Biden’s DHS is ensuring that those with asylum claims do not have their cases heard before a federal immigration judge for a decade in some cities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.