Biden Oversees Record Border Crossers in U.S. with Unresolved Asylum Claims, Outpacing Populations of 11 States

Under President Joe Biden’s watch, now more than 1.6 million border crossers are in the United States with unresolved asylum claims. The majority, based on federal data, will have their asylum claims denied.

The data, reviewed and published by Andrew Arthur of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), reveals the extent to which Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is carrying out an expansive catch and release network, releasing tens of thousands of border crossers into the U.S. interior every month — most with dubious asylum claims.

As of March, there are now more than 1.6 million border crossers in the U.S. with unresolved asylum claims, Arthur details:

That’s more applicants that residents in 11 U.S. states, and an insurmountable burden for adjudicators, as the Biden administration has effectively broken the asylum system, and seeks to hide the damage.

[Emphasis added]

According to Arthur, “Biden’s DHS has released nearly every alien [Customs and Border Patrol] has encountered at the southwest border.” In hundreds of thousands of cases, border crossers in the U.S. will not have their claims adjudicated for nearly a decade.

CIS Director of Regulatory Affairs and Policy Elizabeth Jacobs previously noted that the 1.6 million border crossers in the U.S. with unresolved asylum cases are the highest on record in American history and represent “a 16-fold increase from Fiscal Year 2012, when the U.S. government reported just 100,000 pending cases.”

Months ago, Breitbart News reported how the majority of border crossers released into the U.S. interior end up having invalid asylum claims backing up years of data showing similar results.

In Fiscal Year 2022, for example, 52 percent were found to have invalid asylum claims. In Fiscal Year 2021, 60 percent were denied asylum, and in Fiscal Year 2020, 70 percent were denied asylum to stay in the U.S.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.