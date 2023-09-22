Former President Donald Trump would prefer to enjoy lunch with Hunter Biden over President Joe Biden, calling the hypothetical encounter with Hunter Biden a potentially more “interesting” experience.

“If you had to get lunch with one of the Bidens, would it be Hunter Biden or the man in the White House right now, Mr. Joe Biden?” One America News Network’s Caitlin Sinclair asked the former president.

“Well, that’s an interesting question. It’s one I haven’t thought of too much,” Trump replied. “I think I’d take Hunter because it would probably be more interesting…He’s definitely mixed up and got a lot of problems. But maybe in terms of interest, it might be very much more interesting,” he added.

“I don’t know if Joe Biden could make it to dinnertime, right?” Sinclair asked, adding that Biden would maybe take a “nap or two.”

“I don’t know what he does,” Trump said. “I just know that it’s so sad what’s happened to our country in a period of a few years.”

Trump, who first coined Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, the “Laptop from Hell,” correctly said in 2020 that the laptop was Hunter Biden’s, even though many in the establishment media and federal law enforcement falsely alleged it was Russian disinformation.

“Hunter Biden’s laptop is a disaster for the entire Biden family, but especially for his father, Joe. It is now a proven fact, and cannot be denied, that all of that info is the REAL DEAL,” Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “That makes it impossible for ‘50%, or 10%’ Joe, to ever assume the office of the President!”

As many as 15 media personalities claimed Hunter’s laptop emails were likely Russian disinformation. Many media outlets cited Politico’s now-debunked infamous article that detailed 51 intelligence officials’ belief the laptop was Russian propaganda. The letter Politico reported actually suggested the opposite.