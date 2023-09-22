Newsom Launches Attack on Federal Judge: ‘No Regard to [Sic] Human Life’

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) launched a savage attack on a federal judge on social media Friday evening, calling U.S. Judge Roger T. Benitez “an extremist, right-wing zealot with no regard to [sic] human life.”

Newsom’s post was a reaction to Judge Benitez’s ruling Friday that California’s limit on high-capacity magazines violates the Second Amendment — the second time Benitez has ruled against the ban since a partial stay in 2019.

Benitez, who was born in Cuba, serves in the Southern District of California and was nominated by George W. Bush.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

A federal judge for the second time overturned California’s ban on large-capacity ammunition magazines that can hold more than 10 bullets, ruling Friday that it lacked a historical basis and is therefore unconstitutional. “This case is about a California state law that makes it a crime to keep and bear common firearm magazines typically possessed for lawful purposes,” wrote U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego in a 71-page decision published Friday. “Based on the text, history, and tradition of the Second Amendment, this law is clearly unconstitutional.”

Newsom posted on Twitter/X:

BREAKING: California’s high-capacity magazine ban was just STRUCK DOWN by Judge Benitez, an extremist, right-wing zealot with no regard to human life. Wake up, America. Our gun safety laws will continue to be thrown out by NRA-owned federal judges until we pass a Constitutional Amendment to protect our kids and end the gun violence epidemic in America.

Newsom, in the past, claimed that President Donald Trump’s rhetoric was “toxic,” but seems determined to exceed even Trump’s complaints about federal judges who have ruled against him or presided over cases involving him.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.