Nearly 263,000 foreign nationals have been released into the United States through President Joe Biden’s migrant mobile app at a success rate of 99.7 percent, newly released data shows.

Monthly Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data revealed that Biden’s “CBP One” app, where eligible foreign nationals in Mexico can schedule appointments at the U.S.-Mexico border, has released more than a quarter of a million foreign nationals into American communities in just eight months, from January through August.

This is a foreign population that exceeds the size of Richmond, Virginia; Boise, Idaho; Scottsdale, Arizona; Laredo, Texas; Spokane, Washington; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, among other American cities.

Likewise, via Biden’s parole pipeline, more than 221,000 foreign nationals have been permitted to fly directly into the U.S. interior from October 2022 through mid-September 2023. The administration, though, refuses to reveal where exactly the foreign nationals are ending up in the U.S.

Records obtained by Todd Bensman at the Center for Immigration Studies found that foreign nationals trying to get into the U.S. interior have a near-100 percent success rate using the mobile app at the border.

From January through the beginning of this month, DHS has rejected fewer than 700 foreign nationals who sought entry to the U.S. via the mobile app. This suggests that 99.7 percent of foreign nationals scheduling appointments at the border are ultimately released into the U.S. interior.

Those freed into the U.S. interior are also increasingly likely to quickly secure work permits to take American jobs thanks to an initiative announced by Biden’s DHS last week.

In July, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) grilled DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the mobile app, calling it a “Disney fast pass” for foreign nationals who otherwise would have no way to get into the U.S. interior.

WATCH: Gaetz Grills DHS Chief Mayorkas: Illegal Aliens Getting “Disney FastPass into the Country”:

House Judiciary GOP / YouTube

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.