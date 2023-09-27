The second Republican presidential debate will occur at 9:00 p.m. ET Wednesday in Simi Valley, California, at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, but the real action in the GOP field is happening thousands of miles away in the upper rust belt in Michigan where GOP frontrunner former President Donald Trump will host an event with striking auto workers one day after incumbent Democrat President Joe Biden walked the picket line there.

Nonetheless, the second GOP debate comes after the first one–which Fox News hosted with moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum in Milwaukee back in August–ended badly for the host network and saw basically no major changes in the trajectory of the primary.

Baier and MaCallum were roundly ripped for not asking serious enough questions about serious enough issues, and after the first debate the only thing that really changed in the race was an intensification of existing trends: the collapse of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the continued interest by some others in people like former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, more attention on businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and a general effort by basically everyone else to try to get some kind of traction or attention.

As the primary has become a “snoozer,” per one report, Fox has even slashed advertising rates for this event.

So Wednesday’s debate offers Fox a shot at redemption, somewhat, as its partner network Fox Business will host this event and it will be moderated by Stuart Varney and Dana Perino. Univision’s Ilia Calderon, a biased and vehemently anti-Trump leftist, will join them as a co-moderator.

This debate also has fewer candidates than the first one, as former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson failed to meet Republican National Committee (RNC) standards to qualify to appear on stage. Those on stage will include Haley, DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

And while Fox is fighting for redemption after the embarrassment that was Baier and MacCallum’s first debate, so too are the candidates not named Trump as they seek to do something–anything–to change the trajectory of things. More and more in American GOP politics are beginning to accept as inevitable Trump’s return as the eventual GOP nominee, and unless something breaks through for someone else soon it seems like those coming to terms with that might be right.

That’s why Trump’s efforts to counter-program these debates while not giving them the credence worthy of his participation–he successfully did so last time in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and aims to do so again on Wednesday–are also just as, if not more, interesting a story than what seem like the last whimpers of the donor class’s thus far failed efforts to stop him.

As these dueling stories play out Wednesday evening, follow along here on Breitbart News for live updates and coverage of Trump’s visit to Michigan and the debate in California.

UPDATE 8:25 p.m. ET:

More from Simi Valley from Joel Pollak:

UPDATE 8:23 p.m. ET:

Trump is openly ripping electric vehicles, saying they cost too much and the equipment does not work. He is also saying the Biden plan is to have China build the cars, whereas if Trump is reelected in 2024 he will ensure that vehicles are made in America with “high wage” U.S. labor.

UPDATE 8:20 p.m. ET:

Trump is bashing the Biden administration for “selling you out to China” on the president’s radical electric vehicle plans.

“Crooked Joe is siding with the left wing crazies who will destroy auto manufacturing,” Trump said.

UPDATE 8:19 p.m. ET:

The UAW workers and others at Trump’s event are openly booing Biden when Trump brought up that he only came for a few minutes for a photo op at the picket line, rather than doing anything to support the striking workers.

UPDATE 8:15 p.m. ET:

Trump is taking the stage in Clinton Township now in Michigan. He noted that there are “thousands and thousands” of people outside trying to get in.

He also said he is “thrilled” to be with UAW members and autoworkers.

“I want to begin this evening by saluting these great Americans who do not get the credit they deserve,” Trump said.

UPDATE 8:14 p.m. ET:

While this is all going on tonight around the country on the 2024 presidential election, Congress is currently debating funding bills as a shutdown looms. Interestingly, while an amendment from Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) cutting funding for Ukraine out of the defense appropriations bill failed in the House, it saw significantly more support than a similar measure just weeks ago:

Anti-Ukraine group in GOP is growing. A couple months ago, around 70 voted for a similar proposal. Today — 104. https://t.co/GhgnJwfSG0 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) September 27, 2023

This means that inside the GOP the public is getting tired of seeing U.S. tax dollars flow to Ukraine, while major problems exist here at home. The growing sentiment against the war effort is detrimental to the globalist Republicans and the Democrats who seem to want the war to go on forever.

UPDATE 8:09 p.m. ET:

Meanwhile in Simi Valley, California, here are some images from our own Joel Pollak of protesters gathered outside the GOP debate:

UPDATE 8:08 p.m. ET:

Here is Trump touring a Drake Enterprises Plant:

President @realDonaldTrump tours the Drake Enterprises Plant 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/fDqryTKySx — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 28, 2023

The workers there love Trump:

The working people of America love President Trump! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/u4deFVAv3n — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 28, 2023

UPDATE 7:55 p.m. ET:

Breitbart News economics editor John Carney has a fantastic piece out explaining the stakes of the UAW strike ahead of tonight’s debate and Trump’s trip to Michigan.

Carney channels the late great Phyllis Schlafly in arguing there is a “CHOICE NOT AN ECHO” on the strike for the GOP.

Carney writes that viewers should think “of tonight’s debate as test of whether the GOP will offer the American people a choice for which party can defend workers best or an echo of a misremembered past.”

“The Republican Party has talked a very good game in recent years about representing the working men and women of the United States, especially in the industrial sector,” Carney continues. “Now the United Auto Workers union is engaged in an historic strike against all three of the Big Three auto corporations—the first time the union has faced down all three at once—and Republicans have the opportunity to show that their pro-worker stance is more than rhetoric.”

Make sure to read the whole piece (and subscribe to Carney’s Breitbart Business Digest newsletter — available halfway through the link) as it really puts the issue in context as the battle for America’s working class kicks into high gear in the 2024 presidential election.

UPDATE 7:47 p.m. ET:

it’s worth noting that Trump;s rally for auto workers on Wednesday evening is in Clinton Township, Michigan, located in Macomb County–which is the home of the famous Reagan and Trump Democrats who helped propel both Reagan and Trump to the White House.

This is the heart of UAW country in Michigan. And while UAW president Sean Fain who appeared with Biden on Tuesday might have his reservations about Trump, rank and file UAW members who voted for Trump certainly do not.

UPDATE 7:35 p.m. ET:

The Trump team says that DeSantis’s goose is almost cooked. Frankly, they’re right. If DeSantis does not begin showing movement his way very soon, his campaign’s collapse will continue:

The DeSantasy is over. Go home, Ron! pic.twitter.com/pPder9muzQ — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 27, 2023

In fact, the timeline that DeSantis’s own team gave themselves for a turnaround over a month ago is almost up.

UPDATE 7:29 p.m. ET:

There are a number of Trump supporters gathered outside the Reagan Library too:

Current scene outside Reagan Library for #GOPDebate pic.twitter.com/Km7fzbwuV0 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 27, 2023

UPDATE 7:27 p.m. ET:

From Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak, who’s at the debate in Simi Valley for us:

UPDATE 7:25 p.m. ET:

Trump has arrived in Michigan:

“We’re going to see the UAW” President @realDonaldTrump lands in Michigan! pic.twitter.com/KNORv1Z33Q — Margo Martin (@margommartin) September 27, 2023

“We’re going to see the UAW,” Trump said, referring to the striking auto workers.