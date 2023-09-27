The Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest district in the nation, officially ended its coronavirus vaccine mandate for employees on Tuesday after endless controversy and a string of lawsuits.

Wearing a mask at the vote to end the mandate, district president Jackie Goldberg said she voted “reluctantly yes” and the mandate had finally been lifted.

“In light of evolving medical data and in consultation with local health authorities, the District has revised its vaccination policy as many other county, state and federal entities have done,” the district’s Board of Education announced Tuesday evening.

“While we encourage everyone to stay up-to-date on all vaccinations, we will no longer require employees and contractors, vendors, volunteers and charter schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” it continued.

The board’s statement further said the school district will “continue to follow the guidelines of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, as well as examine and update our protocols to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our school communities.”

According to Fox 11, in a lawsuit earlier this year, “more than 20 current and former school Police Department members alleged that science shows that being vaccinated against COVID-19 does not prevent someone from acquiring the virus and that the district disregarded religious beliefs and enforced its vaccination policy to the detriment of the plaintiffs.”

People on social media lamented how long it took for the requirement to end.

Way over due — Nikki will not comply 🇺🇸 (@goldenrose_79) September 26, 2023

Finally! Too many govt schools shut down while private schools, including those attened by Gov Newsom's privileged kids, remained open during the pandemic. Time to #FundStudents (regardless of zipcode). Reading & Math proficiency at public systems like #LAUSD are still lacking. https://t.co/YcBFJGkpBy — Californians For School Choice (@SchoolChoice22) September 27, 2023

Victory. I hope there are endless lawsuits https://t.co/3aqr4HvytB — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) September 26, 2023

Not good enough. Vote out every individual who voted for or supported this in the first place. They all need to make public apologies as well. https://t.co/ufiO2v69CB — SSgt Snuffy (@SsgtSnuffy) September 26, 2023

it was tyrannical what the government schools did.. This should NEVER happen again.. Great news for the teachers who stood up to this madness. https://t.co/xU8jiXrYUh — zowie07086 (@zowie07086) September 26, 2023

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.