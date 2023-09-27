Los Angeles Unified School District Officially Ends Coronavirus Vaccine Mandate

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the largest district in the nation, officially ended its coronavirus vaccine mandate for employees on Tuesday after endless controversy and a string of lawsuits.

Wearing a mask at the vote to end the mandate, district president Jackie Goldberg said she voted “reluctantly yes” and the mandate had finally been lifted.

“In light of evolving medical data and in consultation with local health authorities, the District has revised its vaccination policy as many other county, state and federal entities have done,” the district’s Board of Education announced Tuesday evening.

“While we encourage everyone to stay up-to-date on all vaccinations, we will no longer require employees and contractors, vendors, volunteers and charter schools to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” it continued.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits with students of a second grade classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. Newsom announced that California will require its 320,000 teachers and school employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

File/California Gov. Gavin Newsom sits with students of a second grade classroom at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. Newsom announced California will require its 320,000 teachers and school employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool)

The board’s statement further said the school district will “continue to follow the guidelines of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, as well as examine and update our protocols to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our school communities.”

According to Fox 11, in a lawsuit earlier this year, “more than 20 current and former school Police Department members alleged that science shows that being vaccinated against COVID-19 does not prevent someone from acquiring the virus and that the district disregarded religious beliefs and enforced its vaccination policy to the detriment of the plaintiffs.”

People on social media lamented how long it took for the requirement to end.

