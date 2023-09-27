Senate Passes ‘SHORTS’ Resolution; John Fetterman Must Wear Pants

John Fetterman (Drew Angerer / Getty)
Drew Angerer / Getty
Joel B. Pollak

The U.S. Senate achieved a rare bipartisan milestone Wednesday when it passed the “SHow Our Respect To the Senate” (SHORTS) act, restoring the dress code and forcing Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) to wear pants on the floor.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) allowed the dress code to lapse in deference to Fetterman, who has adopted hoodies and shorts as part of a “working-class” persona.

The policy came under withering criticism from left and right. Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan wrote:

[Schumer’s] decision is apparently connected to the desires of Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who enjoys parading around in gym shorts and a hoodie. Why would his desires receive such precedence?

Because he has political needs. He must double down on his brand. He imagines that dressing like a slob deepens his perceived identification with the working class. But this kind of thing doesn’t make you “authentic”; it just makes you a different kind of phony. Mr. Fetterman, born into affluence and privilege, reacted to criticism of Mr. Schumer’s decision with an air of snotty entitlement. He mocked critics, making woo-woo monster sounds to reporters and telling a House critic to “get your s— together.” He said Republicans were “losing their minds” and ought to have better things to do.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) objected, however, and joined Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) in proposing a resolution to put pants on the Pennsylvania Senator.

The resolution passed by unanimous consent, meaning no Senator objected vocally to the proposal.

Fetterman responded by mocking the Senate, posting a meme with a photo of Kevin James:

James played Doug Hefferman, a fictional working-class hero on the TV series King of Queens who wore shorts as a delivery driver.

