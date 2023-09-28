Republicans must secure the border or shut down the government, GOP Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno says in a web ad released Thursday and shared exclusively with Breitbart News.

The ad debuts as Republicans in Congress fight over the inclusion of border security measures in a short-term spending bill called a continuing resolution, or CR, before the government funding runs dry September 30. Most Senate Republicans are following Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) lead in prioritizing aid to Ukraine over the escalating border crisis, to Moreno’s outrage.

“There is a government sanctioned invasion happening at our southern border and the career politicians in both political parties refuse to do anything to stop it,” Moreno told Breitbart News. “Now is not the time for Republicans to cave to the left with a clean CR or more funding for Ukraine. Now is the time for Republicans to force Democrats to finish Trump’s wall and secure the border.

“My position is simple, either finally secure our wide open southern border or shut Biden’s government down.”

The ad’s release comes a day after fellow Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Frank LaRose told Steve Bannon on War Room that he would support a “clean CR” and cautioned against shutting the government down. Those remarks have been widely criticized.

LaRose has a long history as a “never-Trumper,” as Breitbart News has reported.

Moreno has been endorsed by an impressive list of conservative leaders including Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Charlie Kirk, Kari Lake, Former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), Ambassador Richard Grenell, and former Trump official Kash Patel.

Moreno has been repeatedly praised by President Trump, who encouraged him to run for the seat.

