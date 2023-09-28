Fox News moderators grilled Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy during Wednesday’s debate for using the Chinese-made app TikTok despite the network airing at least two ads for it during the event.

Debate moderator Stuart Varney asked Ramaswamy why he joined TikTok despite its association with the Chinese Communist Party.

Ramaswamy, who had called TikTok “digital fentanyl” just weeks ago, argued that the Republican Party needed to go where the youth were. The question gave former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley an opening to attack Ramaswamy for changing his mind, telling him, “Honestly, every time I hear you, I feel a little bit dumber for what you say.”

The hosts seemed unaware that the first ad aired during the debate was for TikTok, something not lost on viewers.

Does anyone want to tell Fox their first ad during the debate was from TikTok? lol — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 28, 2023

Can’t make it up pic.twitter.com/5Rr8GdVy6W — Andonis Pappas (@AndonisPappas) September 28, 2023

According to Citizen Free Press, another ad for TikTok came right after other candidates attacked Ramaswamy for using it.

Fox News immediately cut to a TikTok ad after everyone on the stage except Vivek was yelling about it being Chinese spyware. Sums up the night quite eloquently. pic.twitter.com/bwjAjmw9j2 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 28, 2023

The candidates were also seemingly unaware of the advertisements, with Haley calling TikTok “one of the most dangerous social media apps that we could have.”

She argued the Chinese app could “get your contacts, they can get your financial information, they can get your emails. They can get your text messages; they can get all of these things.”

Ramaswamy argued:

We need to win elections, and part of how we win elections is reaching the next generation of young Americans where they are. So when I get into office, I’ve been very clear: Kids under the age of 16 should not be using addictive social media. We’re only going to ever get to declaring independence from China, which I favor, if we actually win. So while the Democrats are running rampant, reaching the next generation three to one, there’s exactly one person in the Republican Party which talks a big game about reaching young people, and that’s me.

When asked why he made a TikTok account despite security concerns, Vivek Ramaswamy says Republicans need to reach “the next generation of young Americans where they are.” “We’re only ever going to get to declaring independence from China…if we actually win.” pic.twitter.com/KBqTRTZMZt — ABC News (@ABC) September 28, 2023

