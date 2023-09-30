House Administration Committee, Capitol Police Investigating Democrat Jamaal Bowman for Pulling Fire Alarm to Delay Government Funding Vote

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY); inset of Capitol fire alarm being pulled. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Bradley Jaye

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) allegedly pulled a fire alarm in the United States Capitol complex moments before the House was scheduled to vote on a bill preventing a government shutdown, according to the House Administration Committee.

U.S. Capitol Police and the House Administration Committee, which oversees House operations and Capitol security, are investigating.

A photo being circulated by Capitol Police appears to show Bowman pulling the fire alarm, as reported by Punchbowl News.

Falsely reporting a fire is a misdemeanor crime in the District of Columbia punishable by a fine or up to six months’ imprisonment.

A spokesperson for Bowman released the following statement claiming that Bowman “did not realize he would trigger a building alarm as he was rushing to make an urgent vote.”

Bowman claims he “thought the alarm would open the door.”

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) gave a long filibuster speech minutes later as Democrats attempted to delay the vote on a 45-day extension of government funding. The bill eventually passed by a large margin after the incident.

Rep. Jim Banks is among those calling for Bowman’s arrest, tweeting the possibility that Bowman’s actions could be part of a conspiracy among Democrats.

Many of the defendants from Jan. 6 were charged for similar conduct, as pointed out by the mainstream media and Donald Trump Jr., who called for Bowman’s immediate arrest.

Breitbart News will continue tracking this developing story.

