Thomas Massie Fears Gaetz’s Move to Oust McCarthy Will Result in Another Omnibus

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), who is the only still-serving lawmaker of the 2015 resolution to oust then-Speaker John Boehner (R-OH), said Monday that the move to remove Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would likely lead to worse outcomes for conservatives.

“I fear that attempting to vacate Speaker McCarthy at this juncture is a bad idea that will lead to worse outcomes for conservatives,” Massie wrote, linking to his cosponsorship of the resolution that led to the ouster of Boehner as speaker of the House.

Massie continued, “Creating a Republican vacancy in the Republican controlled House, while Schumer & McConnell lead the Senate, seems like a recipe for an Omnibus. Forcing the existing Speaker or a new Speaker into a power sharing arrangement with House Democrats probably results in an Omni too.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), another top conservative, agreed in a long thread on X that the effort will backfire.

She wrote, “And a Republican led effort to expel Matt Gaetz absolutely will not be tolerated by Republicans across the country. I can guarantee you that. Remember when 11 R’s voted against me and 10 R’s voted to impeach Pres Trump? Both the mtv and expulsion plans are wrong.”

FreedomWorks President Adam Brandon came out against Gaetz’s move to oust McCarthy, calling it a “waste of time” to engage in a “personality conflict.” He also implied that this may distract from engaging voters ahead of the 2024 elections.

“What the [millennial] voters, who Republicans need to win elections, want to see is Congress doing its job — passing all appropriations bills — not forcing a chamber to waste its time engaging in a personality conflict,” the FreedomWorks leader said in a written statement.

