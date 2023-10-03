Kevin McCarthy Will Not Run for House Speaker After Being Ousted 

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he will not run for Speaker of the House again after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) succeeded in his effort to oust him from his speakership on Tuesday.

Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman the broke news that McCarthy would not run for speaker again shortly after he was ousted.

The motion to remove McCarthy succeed by a 216-210 vote, as Breitbart News reported.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.