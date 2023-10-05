Report: Hunter Biden Racks up $10M in Legal Bills

Hunter Biden reportedly racked up at least $10 million in legal bills over the past five years, as he potentially spends millions more defending himself from an impeachment inquiry and three gun charges.

The legal bills are a combination of fees incurred from the Justice Department’s probe, his divorce, disputed paternity agreement, along with his multitude of lawsuits against his critics, people familiar with the figure told CNN.

Legal experts told Breitbart News in December that Hunter Biden’s high-powered legal defense could cost him more than $100,000 per month.

Critics question how Hunter could afford expensive legal fees month after month while allegedly being strapped for cash. While Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter was nearly penniless, living paycheck to paycheck after out-of-control spending, Hunter’s ex-wife stated.

A legal defense fund was floated as an idea to pay for the legal bills, but the White House reportedly opposes a fund because it could be perceived as breaching campaign finance laws.

One method of income to pay the bills could be his novice art career. Hunter reportedly sold about 12 paintings for less than $500,000 to “anonymous” buyers. One of those buyers is allegedly a large Democrat donor, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, whom President Joe Biden placed on the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

“Nobody will help him financially,” a person close to the president’s son told CNN.

However, Kevin Morris, Hunter Biden’s lawyer, confidant, and financier of Hunter’s IRS debt, paid many of Hunter’s legal bills, a source close to Hunter told CNN.

Kevin Morris controls Hunter’s ten percent interest in BHR Partners, a company with close ties to the CCP, Breitbart News exclusively reported in April. BHR Partners currently maintains investments worth billions around the world.

Hunter’s legal bills will continue to grow as he fights the Justice Department and impeachment inquiry. “His [Hunter Biden] legal bills are only going to grow as this gets closer to trial,” a second person familiar with the matter told CNN.

The growing bills could become a political issue as President Joe Biden runs for reelection. “[A]ny debt would be a complicating political factor for his father’s White House, already dealing with federal and congressional investigations into Hunter Biden’s businesses,” CNN reported. “Hunter Biden’s past attempts to raise money by selling high-priced pieces of artwork have stirred conflict-of-interest concerns, and the solicitation of more outside donations could be another target for scrutiny.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.