Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), in an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Breitbart News Saturday, said President Joe Biden’s weak foreign policy is inviting aggression against America and its allies such as Israel, attacked by terrorist group Hamas on Saturday.

“When you see weakness in the Biden administration, you should expect aggression around the globe,” Scott told host and Washington Bureau chief Matthew Boyle.

“We must not only condemn the aggression, but we have to stop inviting the aggression by being pacifist — and in the Biden administration, every single time they’re being passive. It is a sign to the rest of the world — blood in the water — for bad actors,” he said.

Scott listed a number of foreign policy missteps from Biden, from the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, to paying Iran $6 billion to release five Americans held there, despite a U.S. policy of not paying for hostages.

“Think about Afghanistan’s terrible withdrawal. Think about President Biden saying you can have a small incursion in Ukraine,” he said, referring to comments Biden made in January 2022 that suggested the U.S. might not do much if Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Point after point after point only says President Biden lacks the backbone to be strong. Therefore, bullies, dictators, and bad actors take that as a sign to become more aggressive,” he said.

Scott also referred to a deleted post by the State Department on X that called for restraint by Israel, despite the massive terrorist attack by Hamas that unfolded on Saturday.

“Frankly, the deleted text earlier [to] Israel — ‘refrain from responding’ — is just another indication of the weakness of this administration. It is time for a president like myself, who will stand strong and be loyal to our allies, and lethal to our adversaries,” he said.

“When you pay $6 billion ransom to Iran, who funds Hamas, we should not be surprised [that] paying ransoms at $6 billion will only show signs of weakness, at least through aggression by Hamas, by Iran, and the people that pay the most immediate price are our allies in Israel,” he said.

Scott also called for a strong U.S. response to the terrorist attack.

“Five thousand rockets shot at a nation the size of New Jersey. Devastating. We should be strong in our reaction, strong with our support, and clear on the malignancy in the Biden administration that [is] spreading even into our allies territory,” he said.

“One of the reasons why I’m running for president [is] because I know that when America is weak, that means there’s blood in the water for bad actors, and the worst is yet to come,” he said.

