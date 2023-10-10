Democrats blocked American taxpayer funding for Israel’s Iron Dome multiple times during the last major conflict with Hamas in 2021.

Far-left Democrats in 2021 reportedly did not support a provision to a stop-gap continuing resolution (CR) that would have replenished the Iron Dome.

As Breitbart News reported at the time, the “Iron Dome provides defence[sic] against short-range missiles and rockets which pose a threat to the civilian population.”

Progressive lawmakers such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) have led this effort.

House Democrats have, in other instances, voted against refunding the Iron Dome.

Democrats in 2021 voted against a Republican motion to recommit for H.R. 3237. This motion would have provided $73 million in taxpayer-dollar funding for the procurement of the Iron Dome system and $177 million for the short-range ballistic missile system.

One Republican, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), voted against the measure.

The Washington Free Beacon wrote in May 2021:

Both votes were championed by Republicans seeking to bolster the Jewish state in its time of war. Democrats, however, have been divided on the issue. While the party’s leadership has expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself, far-left, anti-Israel voices such as Reps. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) are pressuring their colleagues to cut U.S. aid and even sanction Israel for what they claim are war crimes in the Gaza Strip. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) introduced a measure late Wednesday to block weapons sales to Israel, an effort that was backed by an array of anti-Israel lawmakers and organizations and supporters of the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement. Earlier in the week, House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Gregory Meeks (D., N.Y.) considered delaying U.S. military aid to Israel, an unprecedented move for the historically pro-Israel committee. Meeks abandoned the effort after Democratic leaders intervened.

Despite the many dramatic votes over funding the Iron Dome, the House, in September 2021, voted overwhelmingly, 420-9, to approve $1 billion in new funding for Israel’s Iron Dome.

