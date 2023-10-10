President Joe Biden’s younger brother, Frank Biden, said on Monday he was hacked after a naked selfie surfaced on a pornographic website.

“They must have hacked my phone,” Frank Biden told the Daily Mail on Monday, confirming the image to be his. “I really don’t want to start my day off this way,” he added. “Definitely didn’t post it anywhere.”



The image, obtained by Breitbart News, was first unearthed by the nonprofit Marco Polo. It was posted to the site on May 23, 2018, according to the image’s watermark.

“I’ve absolutely no comment. I could [sic] care less. I haven’t even looked at it,” Frank said. “What lengths will these cretins go to? Why do they care about a 70-year-old man.”

“Guys With iPhones” apparently accepts images posted by users of the website. However, many images on the site are not posted by the individuals in the photos, the Daily Mail reported.

Frank Biden currently has a female partner, Mindy Ward, 64, who has two children. He divorced his first wife in the 1990s, with whom he had one daughter. He also has a second daughter with Judy Rodgers, who passed away last year.

Frank Biden works with Berman Law Group LLP in Florida and is a member of the Biden family business.