Republican Kari Lake Announces Run for Arizona Senate Seat

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 10: Former Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announces her bid for the seat of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) at JetSet Magazine on October 10, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Former President Donald Trump gave his endorsement of Lake through a pre-recorded video during the rally. …
Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced her bid for the Arizona Senate on Tuesday with the aim of ousting Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ).

Senator Krysten Sinema, Democrat of Arizona, speaks during a hearing on the nominations of Shalanda Young to be Director and Nani Coloretti to be Deputy Director of the Office of Management and Budget at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2022. (Photo by BONNIE CASH / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BONNIE CASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Lake’s announcement to run for Senate comes a week after she filed the paperwork. Her biggest challenger in the Republican primary will likely be Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JULY 24: Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb speaks during the Rally To Protect Our Elections conference on July 24, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix-based political organization Turning Point Action hosted former President Donald Trump alongside GOP Arizona candidates who have begun candidacy for government elected roles. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Lake launched her U.S. Senate campaign on Tuesday during a rally in Scottsdale, Arizona.

As noted by The Hill, Sinema has not yet revealed any campaign plans in her reelection bid and she will also face a battle with Democrats, who desperately want to steal the seat back from her due to her moderate stances on certain issues.

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is running on the Democratic side, while Sinema has stayed mum on any campaign plans. NBC News reported last month that her political team had been sharing a prospectus aimed at showing what her pathway to reelection would look like among Democrats, Republicans and independents.

Should Sinema run again, it would set up a high-stakes three-way race for a seat that both Republicans and Democrats see as key to determining the partisan balance of the Senate next cycle.

Polling from Noble Predictive Insights, which looked at a three-way race between Gallego, Sinema and Lake, and separate polling from Emerson College Polling, which looked at a three-way race between Gallego, Sinema and Lamb, suggested Gallego would place first in both matchups. However, 15 percent of respondents in both polls said they were undecided.

Kari Lake lost her bid for Arizona governor during the 2022 midterms.

