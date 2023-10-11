Former President Donald Trump is neck and neck with President Joe Biden in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up in Nevada and holds a 52-point advantage over the rest of the Republican caucus field in the Silver State, according to a CNN/SSRS poll.

The poll, published on Tuesday, shows 45 percent of the 1,251 registered voters sampled back Trump for the presidency, placing him one point behind Biden at 46 percent.

Biden takes 92 percent of Democrats, while Trump garners 93 percent of Republicans as they battle for independents, with 43 percent of the demographic backing Trump and 42 percent supporting Biden.

The margin of error for this portion of the poll is plus or minus 4.6 percentage points.

Trump enjoys a commanding lead over his caucus opponents, drawing 65 percent of support from the likely GOP caucus goers in the survey. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sits in second place with 13 percent of the response, followed by former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) at six percent and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at four percent.

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in a national head-to-head matchup post-mugshot, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found. https://t.co/NbQmiGAiEs — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 1, 2023

From there, former Vice President Mike Pence registers at three percent, while two percent of respondents support former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ), and two percent would vote for Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC). Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) and conservative radio host Larry Elder each hold one percent of support.

Just two percent are undecided, while another two percent would support “someone else.”

When asked if they “definitely” support their preferred candidate or if they could potentially change their minds, 69 percent of likely GOP caucus goers said they are “definitely” going to support their preferred candidate. Conversely, 31 percent say they could end up voting for someone else.

The poll also gauged the top issues for GOP caucus goers, finding that a majority of 55 percent see the economy as the most important issue. Immigration came second, with 19 percent of the response, followed by “voting rights and election integrity” at 11 percent.

The GOP caucus portion of the poll includes 650 respondents and carries a margin of error of plus or minus 5.3 percent. All samples were collected from September 29-October 6.