Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) grimly assessed House Majority Leader Steve Scalise’s (R-LA) prospects of becoming Speaker of the House.

McCarthy said it was a “big hill” to become House Speaker for Scalise, who secured the Republican nomination for Speaker. Although the Louisiana Republican received more votes than House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), he did not have enough votes to become Speaker.

MCCARTHY says it’s a “big hill” for Scalise. He said Scalise was telling people he could get 150 votes — which he obviously fell way short of in the closed-door election. “He wasn’t there,” McCarthy said. — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) October 12, 2023

“He told a lot of people he was going to be at 150. He wasn’t there,” McCarthy said. He continued by saying that “time is of the essence.”

Punchbowl News reported that, in many ways, Scalise faces the same uphill battle that McCarthy faced to become Speaker in January; however, Scalise has less time, the opposition is growing against Scalise, and the House Republican Conference is angrier than during January’s Speaker battle.

Punchbowl wrote:

Let’s start here: Scalise apparently is trying to grind his way to 217. After winning the GOP speaker nomination on Wednesday — barely — Scalise dispatched a wave of surrogates to call and lobby members who had been backing Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Scalise took meetings last night with holdouts and no votes, trying to understand their opposition and how he could flip them. Scalise’s gamble appears to be this — once he became the party’s nominee for speaker, Republicans would fall in line behind him. But that’s simply not happening.

Breitbart News’s Bradley Jaye reported that well over 20 House Republicans across the political spectrum oppose his bid and will not vote for him on the House floor:

Speaking of his endorsement for Jordan, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) said on the Glenn Beck Radio Program on Thursday, “We’re in a game-time decision… who is going to [be] the face of the Republican Party?”

CHIP ROY strongly endorsing Jim Jordan on @glennbeck radio – basically alludes Scalise is part of “the swamp” Says he will make a coordinated effort to get Jordan the votes. “We’re in a game time decision… who is going to the face of the Republican Party?” — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) October 12, 2023

As Breitbart News also reported:

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly not expected to support House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) in the speakership race against House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH). Trump, whose 2024 campaign Scalise did not endorse, is unlikely to help Scalise whip the votes to become speaker because “loyalty is a two-way street,” three sources close to the president told the Messenger on Wednesday.

