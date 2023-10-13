Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is calling on President Joe Biden, in a letter exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, to terminate National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan following Hamas’s terrorist attacks on Israel.

In her letter, dated October 13, 2023, Blackburn calls for Sulivan’s “immediate removal,” writing he “has routinely misled the entire government about the status of security threats around the world.”

In a statement to Breitbart News, Blackburn pointed out, “Just days before Hamas launched their violent surprise attack against Israel, President Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told us that ‘the Middle East is quieter today than it has been in two decades.'”

Notably, Sulivan added, “The amount of time I have to spend on crisis and conflict in the Middle East today, compared to any of my predecessors going back to 9/11, is significantly reduced.”

Blackburn slammed Sullivan in her statement to Breitbart News, contesting it was not “an isolated miscalculation” but “the same poor judgment that gave us a disastrous Iran nuclear deal in 2015 and helped botch the Afghanistan withdrawal, leaving it in the hands of the Taliban.”

Sullivan was a “direct influence” on the Iran Nuclear Deal, formally known as the “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” Blackburn notes in the letter. Despite the reversal of the policy, Blackburn noted that Sullivan reinstituted “many of the mistakes from the failed JCPOA,” including “easing sanctions against Iran and refusing to enforce others is not an effective solution.”

She contended that Hamas’s “attack is clear evidence of that fact.”

The Wall Street Journal, citing “senior members of Hamas and Hezbollah,” reported that Iran assisted Hamas in coordinating the attack over several months and at a meeting in Beirut, Lebanon. Another report suggests Hamas had been planning the attack for two years, as Breitbart News noted.

As of Thursday, the death toll of Israelis surpassed 1,300, while more than 3,000 were wounded, and reports indicated 150 Israelis were abducted by Hamas, as Breitbart News noted. Blackburn points out that 27 Americans were killed, while at least 14 more are unaccounted for.

“America is better than a feckless foreign policy that emboldens terrorists and rogue regimes,” Backburn told Breitbart News. “We have been gravely misled by ‘experts’ who have been dead wrong, especially on Middle East policy. It’s time to clean shop – starting with Jake Sullivan.”