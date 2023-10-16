Jordan On Cusp of Speakership as Biggest Critic Drops Opposition, Endorses Him

Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) biggest critic has endorsed him for Speaker, and a path has emerged for Jordan to claim the gavel.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and vocal foe of the eight Republicans who voted to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), had reportedly been organizing members of the Armed Services and Appropriations Committees to vote against Jordan on the floor.

Rogers reportedly had preferred working with Democrats to form a unity government over elevating Jordan to the Speakership, earning him significant criticism from conservatives and his Alabama constituency.

.@Jim_Jordan and I have had two cordial, thoughtful, and productive conversations over the past two days. We agreed on the need for Congress to pass a strong NDAA, appropriations to fund our government's vital functions, and other important legislation like the Farm Bill. (1/3) — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 16, 2023

As a result, I have decided to support Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House on the floor. (2/3) — Mike Rogers (@RepMikeRogersAL) October 16, 2023

With Rogers on board, Jordan sees a much clearer path towards garnering the necessary 217 votes on the House floor. Jordan has pushed for a vote Tuesday.

Other Republicans might still oppose Jordan, but Rogers’ endorsement sends a strong signal that holdouts should back Jordan. “Together, our Republican majority will be stronger to fight Joe Biden’s reckless agenda for America,” he wrote on Twitter/X.