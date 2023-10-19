Biden to Address Nation After Israel Trip, Boasts ‘I Got It Done’

President Joe Biden addresses the nation on the budget deal that lifts the federal debt limit and averts a U.S. government default, from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 2, 2023. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Jim Watson/Pool via AP
Simon Kent

President Joe Biden will give a rare Oval Office prime time speech Thursday night and address the nation over his trip to Israel and the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

The octogenarian, who is seeking a second term in 2024, will face the nation at 8:00pm ET. That is less than 24 hours after returning from a solidarity trip to Israel after the deadly October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden’s speech would “discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine.”

TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks to the press aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base on October 18, 2023 as he returns from a visit to Israel. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the press aboard Air Force One during a refueling stop at Ramstein Air Base on October 18, 2023 as he returns from a visit to Israel. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

It will be only Biden’s second-ever speech from behind the historic Resolute Desk, which presidents have reserved for moments of critical national importance, AFP reports.

Ahead of the speech the 80-year-old told reporters on Air Force One “I got it done,” self-referencing what he called his key goal of getting aid to Gaza, with Egypt’s president agreeing to open the Rafah border crossing to let in up to 20 trucks.

Biden’s decision to link Israel and Ukraine on Thursday night reflects his conviction both are defending what he has called the “flame of liberty” against “darkness.”

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.