Biden to Address Nation After Israel Trip, Boasts ‘I Got It Done’

President Joe Biden will give a rare Oval Office prime time speech Thursday night and address the nation over his trip to Israel and the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

The octogenarian, who is seeking a second term in 2024, will face the nation at 8:00pm ET. That is less than 24 hours after returning from a solidarity trip to Israel after the deadly October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden’s speech would “discuss our response to Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel and Russia’s ongoing brutal war against Ukraine.”

It will be only Biden’s second-ever speech from behind the historic Resolute Desk, which presidents have reserved for moments of critical national importance, AFP reports.

Ahead of the speech the 80-year-old told reporters on Air Force One “I got it done,” self-referencing what he called his key goal of getting aid to Gaza, with Egypt’s president agreeing to open the Rafah border crossing to let in up to 20 trucks.

Biden’s decision to link Israel and Ukraine on Thursday night reflects his conviction both are defending what he has called the “flame of liberty” against “darkness.”