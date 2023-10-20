Report: Joe Biden to Request $60 Billion for Ukraine, $14 Billion for Israel

President Joe Biden will ask Congress for $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, according to a report.

Biden is expected to make the request as early as Friday for a supplemental bill to provide the aid, according to Reuters.

It will also reportedly include $10 billion for humanitarian aid — it is unclear to whom — $14 billion for border security, and only $7 billion for the Indo-Pacific region despite Biden administration officials calling China America’s top pacing challenge.

A source told Reuters that half of the $60 billion for Ukraine would go towards replenishing and modernizing U.S. military equipment.

Critics are slamming Biden for tying Ukraine aid to Israel aid in an effort to overcome growing opposition from Republicans to provide more funding for Ukraine.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak criticized the administration for jeopardizing aid to Israel, which was attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7, writing:

The most charitable way to describe this linkage is that it was an attempt to justify support for allies in general. But it looked and felt more like a way to exploit atrocities to justify billions more in defense spending. That will delight lobbyists and contractors in Washington, but will infuriate Americans who wonder why Biden will not spend even a fraction of those billions on finishing the wall along the southern border, to keep our own country safe.

So far, the U.S. has committed at least $113 billion to Ukraine since February 2022, and House Republicans killed an effort by the Biden administration to secure $24 billion more through December.

If $60 billion is approved for Ukraine, it would bring American taxpayer spending on Ukraine to nearly $175 billion.

