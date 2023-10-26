Former President Donald Trump mocked a congressional reporter on Wednesday in a piercing Sharpie critique for failing to understand the power of the president’s endorsement of Speaker candidates: “Better luck next time, Jake,” Trump shot back.

The incident came about after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) shared a post on X of Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman claiming that Trump’s endorsement for Speaker of the House did not “mean much,” a claim contradicted by Rep. Tom Emmer’s (R-MN) immediate departure from the race after Trump announced his opposition to the establishment Republican.

Sherman, who apparently considers himself a nonpartisan journalist, provided his partisan opinion about the Trump endorsement:

Truth: Trump’s endorsement doesn’t mean much in House GOP leadership races. He supported Jordan, Jordan lost. Trump Jr. supported Banks in Jan. Banks lost. His operation doesn’t have a great feel for the Capitol — never has. Maybe Trump wants Emmer to lose — maybe he doesn’t actually care. Emmer will win or lose on his own.

On Thursday, after newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) won the gavel, Greene shared an image of Trump’s Sharpie critique on Sherman’s fabled post with the caption: “President Trump has a few corrections for you. Get your story straight Jake!”

Trump’s critique of Sherman ripped the congressional reporter. “Really Jake,” it read. “Best Ever!” Trump said of his endorsements. “Ask Emmer Ask Mike Johnson,” he wrote, noting he has a 99 percent success rate.

“Better luck next time, Jake,” Trump said:

.@JakeSherman

President Trump has a few corrections for you.

Get your story straight Jake! pic.twitter.com/GKYcFg42eH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 26, 2023

After Trump endorsed Johnson, the latter won by a unanimous vote, the first unanimous election since former Rep. John Boehner (R-OH) won the post in 2011. Johnson’s victory vaulted him from the vice chairmanship of the House Republican Conference to the chamber’s top position.

