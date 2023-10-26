Larry Elder Drops Out of Presidential Race, Endorses Trump

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder will present a medal to a Chinese-American World War II veteran at the Monterey Park City Hall on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. Tomorrow is the election. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Famed talk show host Larry Elder has dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed former President Donald Trump.

In a statement released on Thursday, Elder said that former President Donald Trump has his “full support to Make America Great Again, end the epidemic of fatherless homes, reign in spending, and restore law & order.”

After expressing his “deepest gratitude” to his supporters, Elder repeated some of the issues he raised during his campaign, primarily the issue of fatherless homes and the “dangerous lie that America is systemically racist.” He also raised alarm about the epidemic of George Soros-backed DAs allowing for lawlessness around the country.

“The breakdown of the family structure and the absence of positive father figures in the lives of many children have far-reaching consequences for our society, including the crime wave we are currently seeing in America today,” he said. “I hope that my campaign has helped shine a light on these critical issues and sparked important conversations about how we can solve them.”

After regretfully announcing the end of his campaign, Elder endorsed Trump for president, advising Republicans to unite behind him in the effort to defeat Joe Biden in the 2024 general election.

Former President Donald Trump leaves after speaking to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election at Erie Insurance Arena on July 29, 2023, in Erie, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

“Although I am suspending my campaign for president, my commitment to addressing the crisis of fatherlessness, promoting conservative ideals, and supporting the MAGA movement remains unwavering. I will continue to work tirelessly to advocate for the issues that matter most to the American people. Thank you again for your support. May God bless you all, and may He continue to bless the United States of America,” he said.

As Breitbart News reported, Elder, who previously failed to unseat Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom in the California gubernatorial recall election, polled only at one percent during the primary race alongside Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. As a result, he could not participate in any of the debates.

