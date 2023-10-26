Lester Holt, Kristen Welker, Hugh Hewitt to Moderate Next GOP Debate

NBC’s Lester Holt and Kristen Welker along with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt will be moderating the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate.
The debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami on November 8.
Though the full slate of candidates has not been finalized, only five current candidates meet the requirements to qualify for the debate stage based on polling: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
Former President Donald Trump, the current frontrunner, has already said he will skip the debate to attend a nearby rally. as he has done in the past.
Trump supporters and protesters lined the streets outside of the 2nd GOP debate venue, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Wednesday evening, despite the fact that former President Donald Trump is not participating in the debate. pic.twitter.com/AclksGXEy3
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 28, 2023
“Former Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, has met the polling requirements but still needs to hit the 70,000-donor mark,” noted Politico. “Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has yet to hit either threshold, according to POLITCO’s analysis, though his campaign has claimed he has met the polling requirements.”
Lester Holt previously moderated the Democrat primary presidential primary debate in 2020 while Kristine Welker moderated a 2020 presidential debate between former President Trump and Joe Biden.
Hugh Hewitt previously worked in the Ronald Reagan administration and hosts the nationally syndicated “Hugh Hewitt Show.”
