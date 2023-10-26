Lester Holt, Kristen Welker, Hugh Hewitt to Moderate Next GOP Debate

NBC’s Lester Holt and Kristen Welker along with conservative talk show host Hugh Hewitt will be moderating the upcoming Republican presidential primary debate.

The debate will be held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami on November 8.

Though the full slate of candidates has not been finalized, only five current candidates meet the requirements to qualify for the debate stage based on polling: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Former President Donald Trump, the current frontrunner, has already said he will skip the debate to attend a nearby rally. as he has done in the past.