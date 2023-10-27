Peter Schweizer to ‘Breaking Biden’ Author: ‘You Have Out-Researched Me’ with This ‘Terrific Book’

Seven-time New York Times bestselling investigative author Peter Schweizer praised Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s new book Breaking Biden and declared that Marlow has “out-researched” him with this carefully sourced exposé on the Biden family.

“There were things that I learned from reading this book that I did not know before,” Schweizer told Marlow during an interview about Breaking Biden on the Drill Down Podcast, which Schweizer co-hosts with his Government Accountability Institute colleague Eric Eggers.



“Breaking Biden is a terrific book,” Schweizer said. “I think you did a great job with it. I learned things reading this book. And I don’t say that lightly because, as you know, I’ve studied [Biden] for a long time.

Schweizer also praised Marlow’s extensive research and over 1,600 endnotes Breaking Biden, which is Marlow’s second New York Times bestseller, following his debut book, Breaking the News.

“He’s got the thicker spine, more pages, and he’s got more endnotes. So, Alex, you have out-researched me, which is saying something. Really a terrific piece of work,” Schweizer quipped about Breaking Biden.

Eggers joked that if Schweizer is the “apex predator of knowledge of Joe Biden,” than Marlow could be called “a beta predator.”

“We’ve been looking forward to this conversation,” Schweizer said about his and Egger’s eagerness to interview Marlow. “As you know, we’ve been researching Joe Biden and corruption in general for years. And now you come along with his book that I must say is thicker than my books. So, you’ve got the page count there, and also great, amazing detail.”

This is, of course, high praise coming from the #1 bestselling author of Red-Handed, Profiles in Corruption, and Clinton Cash. Schweizer’s Profiles in Corruption is widely credited for providing much of the groundwork for subsequent investigations into the Biden family corruption.

Schweizer’s books also have a proven track record of triggering to major investigations and legislative action. For example, Schweizer’s Clinton Cash sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation and is regarded as instrumental in helping sink Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign. Schweizer’s Profiles in Corruption and Secret Empires were the first books to exposed how Hunter Biden and Joe Biden flew aboard Air Force Two in 2013 to China before Hunter’s firm inked a $1.5 billion deal with a subsidiary of the Chinese government’s Bank of China just 10 days after the trip.

Schweizer, who is the president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and a senior contributor to Breitbart News, also authored Throw Them All Out, which, according to left-leaning Slate, was “the book that started the STOCK Act stampede.” The bipartisan STOCK Act (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) banned insider trading by members of Congress and was signed into law by President Barack Obama on April 4, 2012. The legislation received overwhelming support from both parties. One of the main figures featured in Schweizer’s Throw Them All Out, then-chairman of the House Financial Services Committee Spencer Bachus (R-AL), announced he would not seek reelection after the book’s reporting. CBS’s 60 Minutes did an investigative report on Schweizer’s revelations that won them the Joan Shorenstein Barone Award for excellence in Washington-based journalism.

Schweizer’s praise for Marlow is all the more remarkable given the GAI president’s impressive investigative career. Schweizer has commended Marlow’s efforts to “fearlessly” report the facts and h0ld “the most powerful people in the world to account.” He’s called Breaking Biden “essential reading if you want to know the hard truths about this presidency and the American power structure itself.”

