Police have been dispatched to a building housing a kosher dining hall at Cornell University after Jewish students received violent threats on an online forum.

“Community Threat – City of Ithaca The Cornell University Police Department is investigating posts located on a website that contain threats of violence directed at religious groups across the campus,” read a Cornell emergency alert.

The alert went on to say that the locations “were intentionally selected because of the perpetrator’s bias” — omitting mention of specific threats to attack the kosher dining room and “shoot all you pig Jews.”

“The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cornell University Public Safety Communications Center at (607)255-1111. Cornell University Police urge the community to immediately report any suspected criminal activity they see by dialing 911,” it continued.

The Cornell University Hillel in Ithaca New York said the FBI has been investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

My alma mater ⁦@Cornell⁩ just posted this advising students to avoid the Kosher dining hall. pic.twitter.com/IVWGdRoYzy — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) October 29, 2023

The Cornell Daily Sun reported that students were alerted when violent posts appeared on an online forum from a user named Hamas Soldier with threats “to bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.”

“If I see a pig male Jew, I will stab you and slit your throat,” read one post.

Another post pledged to “bomb a Jewish house in retaliation for the murder of 500 martyrs.”

Per the Times of Israel:

The Cornell police department says it is “investigating posts located on a website that contain threats of violence directed at religious groups across the campus.” Cornell President Martha Pollack sent a statement to students saying that “we will not tolerate antisemitism at Cornell,” the Daily Sun reports. The incident comes days after anti-Israel graffiti was discovered on campus, and amid an alarming uptick in antisemitic attacks on US campuses thought fueled by the Israel-Hamas war.

BREAKING: Police on scene and FBI notified after posts on Cornell University forum call for Jewish students to be killed h/t: @AnnieSun16 pic.twitter.com/4BQhYg0Cg6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 30, 2023

Since the horrific terrorist attack on Israel at the hands of Hamas, which left 1,400 Israelis (mostly civilians) dead, antisemitic protests and incidents have erupted all across the West. One horrific protest, in particular, occurred in front of the Sydney Opera House in Australia wherein people chanted, “Gas the Jews” while waving Palestinian flags.

UNCUT VERSION – SHOCKING "Gas the Jews' on the steps of the Sydney Opera House pic.twitter.com/kLv9QMex65 — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) October 9, 2023

