President Joe Biden’s top aides are reportedly “deeply frustrated” and “somewhat bitter” over the self-inflicted political challenges facing the administration.

The White House appears overwhelmed by domestic and foreign challenges — such as growing crime, the southern border invasion, soaring inflation, the Ukrainian war, and the growing Hamas conflict — Axios CEO Jim VandeHei and co-founder Mike Allen reported Sunday.

Privately, White House aides reportedly complain that the administration’s political capital has drastically deteriorated since Joe Biden assumed office. The negative position does not bode well for Joe Biden’s reelection chances, VandeHei and Allen wrote, citing three key factors:

Joe Biden is either tied or losing in the polls to former President Donald Trump in both national and swing state surveys. Joe Biden is polling terribly on top key issues: immigration, crime, and inflation. A majority of Democrat voters “don’t want him to run — a daunting design flaw for a re-election campaign.”

Moving forward, Joe Biden’s approval rating faces increased pressure from the war in the Middle East, as his approval rating sunk eleven percentage points among Democrats in just over one month amid destabilization in the Middle East, a Gallup poll found Thursday.

Biden’s approval among his party has slid from 86 percent to a record low of 75 percent as the Democrat Party struggles with large swaths of support for Palestinians. Many Palestinians sympathize with the Hamas terrorists.

The House of Representatives’ impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden could hamper the president’s persona of restoring integrity to the White House. In its latest finding, the House Oversight Committee revealed James Biden wrote a $200,000 check to Joe Biden in 2018.

The committee believes the $200,000 check is suspicious because the money flowed through a distressed entity, Americore, which loaned James Biden a total of $600,000. On March 1, 2018, Americore wired James Biden $200,000. That same day, James Biden sent Joe Biden a $200,000 check.

The hefty check from one brother to another is one key fact in a trail of growing evidence against Joe Biden.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.